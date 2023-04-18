A 16-year-old Black teenager was shot on Thursday night by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri, after he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings, and now his family is calling for justice.

84-year-old turns himself in, Family of teenager shot after going to wrong house demands justice

The 84-year-old white man who shot Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who went to the wrong house, has turned himself in to authorities.

This is a breaking news update. Below is the previous story.

Kansas City police announced that the police department submitted the teenager's case to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office on Monday afternoon. The teenager was identified by his family as Ralph Yarl.

Prosecutors are set to determine whether the suspect, whose identity has not been released, will face charges. They announced a press conference related to the case that is expected to take place Monday evening.

Police told reporters on Sunday that the teenager meant to go to a house on Northeast 115th Terrace, but he went to 115th Street instead. They said he was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

Attorney Lee Merritt confirmed to ABC News on Sunday that he and attorney Ben Crump have been retained to represent Ralph's family.

Merritt and Crump said in a statement on Sunday that Ralph was shot in the head and the arm and "despite the severity of his injuries," the teenager is "alive and recovering."

Merritt told ABC News on Monday that Ralph was released from the hospital on Saturday and is in the care of his doctors at home.

Amid questions over the suspect's identity, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department told ABC News Monday afternoon "the name of a suspect in a crime only becomes public upon charges being filed by the prosecutor."

"Investigators are diligently gathering evidence and investigating as we speak in the hopes to submit a case file to the prosecutors as soon as possible," the spokesperson told ABC News. "Our next anticipated update is when we send the case file to the prosecutors for their review and determination of applicable charges. That has not happened yet. We will update the media and the public once that has happened."

Asked if video of the incident is available, police said, "any video would be closed record at this stage of the ongoing investigation. Detectives will routinely canvass for video, witness accounts and anything else that would give them a better idea of what led up to the incident."

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a press conference Sunday evening that after the shooting, the individual who shot the teenager was taken into police custody and placed on a 24-hour investigative hold but has since been released while police investigate and present evidence to the prosecutor's office.

"After consulting with the Clay County prosecutor's office, the homeowner was released pending further investigation due to the need to obtain a formal statement from the victim, forensic evidence and compile additional information for a case file to be presented," Graves said.

The suspect's release prompted protests in the city, according to ABC News affiliate in Kansas City, KMBC , with hundreds of people taking to the streets on Sunday to demand justice for Ralph.

Merritt and Crump said in a statement on Sunday the family is demanding "swift action from the Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting."

Graves told reporters on Sunday that police "recognize the frustration" the suspect's release "can cause in the entire criminal justice process," but that the Kansas City police are working "expeditiously" and "thoroughly" to present the case to the Clay County prosecutor's office to "ensure the criminal justice process continues to advance as quickly as all involved and our community deserve."

Asked if the shooting was "racially motivated," Graves said there's "no indication," but added it's "still an active investigation" and "as a chief of police, I do recognize the racial components of this case."

ABC News has reached out to the prosecutor's office for further comment.

Police initially said they plan to get a formal statement from the teenager once his medical condition allows for him to speak with law enforcement. Merritt told ABC News that Ralph did give police a victim impact statement on Friday.

Pressed on Monday on whether police had already spoken with Ralph, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department said "a preliminary interview was conducted Friday but not a formal statement."

Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, said during the press conference on Sunday that there will be a "thorough review" of the incident by the prosecutor's office to determine if any charges will be filed.

"As with every case that comes through Kansas City, we will make sure we do all we can to be fair, to make sure that we're as expeditious as possible, and more than anything to make sure that everyone no matter their background, knows that justice can be obtained here in Kansas City," Lucas said.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

