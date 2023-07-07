Local high school football player to be taken off life support after collapsing during practice

Newfield High School varsity football player, Robert Bush, was practicing on the field in Selden when the rising senior suddenly collapsed. Chantee Lans has more.

The 17-year-old's family says he remains on life support so doctor's can harvest his organs

SELDEN, Long Island (WABC) -- The family of a Long Island high school football player who suddenly collapsed during practice on Monday, says the teen will be taken off of life support and his organs will be donated.

The Newfield High School varsity football player, Robert Bush, was practicing on the field in Selden when the rising senior suddenly collapsed.

"I heard a thump," friend and teammate Luis Fernandez said. "I turned around and he was on the ground."

Fernandez tried to help.

"I ran over. I asked him if he was okay and his first reaction was just nothing," he said. "There was no response or anything. I tried to get him up."

The 17-year-old lineman fell into a coma, drawing dozens of relatives from across the country to Stony Brook Children's Hospital to gather and pray.

"When I got here, what I had found out is that he had some sort of heart issue that caused him to have a cardiac event," Robert's older brother Steven Bush said.

An outpouring of support quickly followed, with his teammates visiting him in the hospital and praying for him over a vigil on the field.

They even made a sign, surprising Robert's family with his favorite slogan, "Prove them wrong." Those were the words he lived by to make the varsity team.

"He was all heart, he would never give up," Robert's brother Christopher Bush said. "If he was here and stayed on here right now, he would've made it to the pros," Christopher Bush said.

Emotions are still raw for Robert's older brother as the devastated family patiently waits for answers.

"As far as what led up to it, we still have some questions and trying to figure all of that out," Steven Bush said.

"It's just tough. It's hard because he's such a good kid and he doesn't deserve any of this," Robert's cousin Jessica Noren said.

Bush's family says the teen remains on life support so that doctors can harvest his organs. After that, he will be pulled off life support.

