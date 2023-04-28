13-year-old who had bone cancer announces Jets NFL Draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WABC) -- Some NFL Draft picks are considered steals, but one young man stole the show.

Kyle Stickles, 13, from Ghent in Columbia County loves the Draft - and also loves the Jets.

"I've watched it for many years," said Stickles.

Stickles says he was a little nervous walking onto the stage in Kansas City, but the walk itself represented a tremendous milestone. He had to learn to walk again after surgery to remove five inches of bone from his left.

In 2020, Stickles was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma --- a rare bone cancer that affects just 400 kids each year. His last chemotherapy treatment was in June 2021.

"He worked so hard," said his mother, Jamie Stickles.

The Make-A-Wish foundation worked with the NFL to make Stickles' dream a reality. His J-E-T-S chant has gone viral.

Even though he is not a Jet, Stickle was most excited that Patrick Mahomes shouted him out on Twitter. The Jets tweeted 'The star of the show, you were amazing, Kyle.'

Stickles is in remission and is back to playing his second-favorite sport. He says if his name is not called in the Draft someday, he hopes to work in sports. He clearly has the announcing part down.

