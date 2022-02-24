World's first NFT vending machine opens in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11593156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- These days, you can buy a wide variety of items from vending machines, but now you can add NFTs!The world's first non-fungible token vending machine has opened in New York City.You can find it on John Street near Broadway.The machine accepts credit and debit cards then dispenses a box with a unique code inside for your chosen NFT.The idea comes from the company "Neon," which hopes to make digital art sales available to everyone ... and it seems like it's working.The machine already sold out of NFTs but it has since been restocked.You can check it out for yourself 24/7.