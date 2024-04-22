New York Islanders look to even series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2

NORTH CAROLINA -- The New York Islanders will look to rebound Monday night after suffering a loss in Game 1 of the first round of the NHL Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes took an early series lead after defeating the Islanders 3-1 on Saturday.

They play host to the Islanders again at PNC Arena, with face-off set for 7:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: The teams met Saturday for the sixth time this season.

Carolina is 52-23-7 overall and 17-6-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a +66 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 211 given up.

New York has gone 39-27-16 overall with a 13-8-6 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders are 17-7-4 when scoring a power-play goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

