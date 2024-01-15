Grammy nominated Nicole Scherzinger to make Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Singer Nicole Scherzinger will make her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard this year.

The former Pussycat Dolls member has previously performed her role as Norma Desmond in London, earning her an Evening Standard Theatre Award.

Officials from the show say Scherzinger will be joined by Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer, and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton from the London production that began last September. The show, written by Andrew Lloyd Weber, was directed by Tony-nominated Jamie Lloyd.

Marc Brenner

The creative team includes the work of Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and musical director) and more.

According to the production's representatives, "haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration."

Marc Brenner

Further information on production dates, theater, and additional casting will be announced shortly.