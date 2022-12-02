New Jersey working to make sure abortion care is covered by health insurance

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced Thursday that it's working to make sure no health plan excludes abortion care. Anthony Johnson has the story.

TRENTON, N.J. (WABC) -- The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced Thursday that it's working to make sure no health insurance plan excludes abortion care.

The move follows a study by the department which found a need for regulatory action.

New Jersey passed a law earlier this year codifying the right to have an abortion.

The move by the Murphy Administration is being hailed by Planned Parenthood.

Supporters say it's needed to make sure women have access following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and to clarify any confusion.

In New Jersey, Medicaid already covers abortions.

Opponents say this regulation is being recommended now to avoid any political fallout.

The New Jersey Right to Life organization says the state should be in the business of helping women who become pregnant and not ending the lives of the unborn.

The new regulations should be in place by January 1, when insurance policies go into effect.

