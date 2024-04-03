NJ woman, 24, charged after toddler suffers serious body burns at day care

PALISADES PARK, NJ (WABC) -- A 24-year-old Palisades Park woman was arrested this week after a child in her care was found with serious burns to the body.

Officials say Ann Zheng was looking after the boy at Dearest Angel Child Care on March 28.

Investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's office and Palisades Park police department found Zheng assumed responsibility of the child and neglected him, which caused the child to suffer serious injuries.

Zheng has since been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and is being held at the Bergen County jail for her first appearance in front of a judge.

It was not yet clear how old the child was or the circumstances of the injury.

Few other details were released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.