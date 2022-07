Several New Jersey towns under Boil Water Advisory

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven towns in Bergen County are under a Boil Water Advisory after tests found E. coli bacteria within the distribution system.The advisory covers Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park, and Leonia.New Jersey Water officials say the E. coli was detected following a water main break Monday in Ridgefield.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply. New Jersey Water is awaiting test results and expects to resolve the problem in a few days.