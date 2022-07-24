Health & Fitness

Several New Jersey towns under Boil Water Advisory

By Eyewitness News
BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven towns in Bergen County are under a Boil Water Advisory after tests found E. coli bacteria within the distribution system.

The advisory covers Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park, and Leonia.



New Jersey Water officials say the E. coli was detected following a water main break Monday in Ridgefield.

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.



New Jersey Water is awaiting test results and expects to resolve the problem in a few days.
More TOP STORIES News