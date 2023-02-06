Overnight closures start Sunday at outbound Holland Tunnel

Overnight closures begin Sunday night in the outbound lanes of the Holland Tunnel.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting on Sunday night, the long-term overnight closures begin at the outbound Holland Tunnel.

The westbound tube will shut down every night at 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

During the repairs to the north tube that will begin on Feb. 5, westbound traffic toward New Jersey will be suspended during six overnights throughout the week through 2025, as noted in the schedule below:

Sunday nights 11 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.

Monday nights 11 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday nights 11 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday nights 11 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.

Thursday nights 11 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.

Friday nights 11:59 p.m. - 9 a.m.

Saturday nights no scheduled closures

The time is needed to repair damage from Superstorm Sandy.

Expect the closures to last until 2025.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn man mailed ashes of person he's never met in bizarre mishap

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.