3 people arrested, 1 on the run after shots fired at Newark detectives

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Shots were fired at detectives in Newark Wednesday night, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Malvern Street and Pulaski Street.

Newark officials say detectives were investigating four individuals when one suspect took out a gun and fired a round at the detectives.

The detectives were not hit, and they did not return fire, according to authorities.

There was a short foot pursuit.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody. Police are still looking for one of the suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

