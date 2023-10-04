1 person killed, 2 others injured after shooting in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed, and two others were injured following a shooting in Paterson, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. near Broadway and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Paterson Police found three victims with gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, and was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso area and is in critical condition.

The third victim, a 57-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, and is in stable condition.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.