14-year-old killed after stabbing near school in East Side High School in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teenager was stabbed to death just feet from a school in Paterson on Friday.

The attack took place on Park Avenue near East Side High School at the end of the school day around 3 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and found a 14-year-old and 16-year-old boy outside the school.

Both teens were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where the 14-year-old was pronounced dead.

There's no information yet on a motive or any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

