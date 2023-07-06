Police surround Westfield home with barricaded person inside

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in Westfield, New Jersey surrounded a home where someone was barricaded inside on Wednesday night.

Witnesses on the scene told Eyewitness News the person inside is a man, who has a knife.

There have been no reports of anyone else inside.

No injuries have been reported so far.

No further details have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

