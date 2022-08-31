  • Watch Now
2.3, 1.7 magnitude earthquakes hit northern New Jersey

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
17 seconds ago
MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pair of earthquakes hit northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, struck just before 5:15 p.m.

A USGS geophysicist told Eyewitness News the epicenter of the earthquake just just under six miles northwest of Morris Plains.

The quake was estimated to have a depth of approximately five kilometers, which is a little more than three miles in length.

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was then reported shortly after 6:30 p.m., also in Morris County.

While earthquakes are relatively uncommon in the area, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Freehold, New Jersey in September of 2020, while a 2.5 magnitude earthquake shook residents of central New Jersey in August of 2015.

Additionally on Aug 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in the Garden State.

