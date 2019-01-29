LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --The parents of a 35-year-old woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey are being forced to make a painful decision in the next 24 to 48 hours but are still hoping for a miracle.
Meghan Crilly, an elementary school teacher from Fanwood, was struck by a vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. near N. Wood and St. George avenues while was crossing the street with friends on Jan. 20.
Crilly suffered traumatic injuries when she was struck by a red Jeep that left the scene. Police are still searching for the driver responsible.
While she remains in a coma, Meghan's family is now forced to make the painful decision if they will pull her off of life support.
"We want to do right by Meghan," her dad Thomas Crilly said of the overwhelming decision.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for her family, Meghan has spinal damage, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle and a broken tibia. Her spleen was removed, her liver was lacerated and she has internal bleeding.
Her family is hoping for a miracle but they know Meghan's neck and head injuries were devastating.
"Meghan is a determined person, who always went for what she wanted and succeeded. She has her whole life ahead of her, and we hope and pray she will use her strong will to pull through this," the GoFundMe page said.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible. Anyone with information is urged to call (908) 474-8505.
