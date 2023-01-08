  • Watch Now
Child among three seriously injured in Newark fire

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, January 8, 2023 12:56AM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that seriously injured two adults and a child in Newark.

Crews arrived at the home on Valley Street, where the fire broke out shortly before noon on Saturday.

First responders performed CPR on the three victims and then rushed them to the hospital.

One firefighter suffered a back injury.

