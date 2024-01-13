Tree topples onto New Jersey group home for young adults with disabilities

BOGOTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- The heavy rainfall in New Jersey is causing more problems than flooding.

A massive tree toppled onto the back of a house just before 5 p.m. Saturday on 360 Larch Ave. in Bogota.

Officials say the home serves as a group home for young adults with disabilities.

Five residents and four staff members inside the home were relocated.

No injuries were reported.

