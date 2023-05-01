2 boys rescued after being stuck inside flooded New Jersey tunnel

EDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two boys were rescued after being stuck for hours inside a tunnel in New Jersey on Sunday.

The Edgewater tunnel is featured on 'Weird Things to See in New Jersey.' Firefighters were able to save the boys after dragging a boat into the tunnel to locate them.

"We got down there - a lot of water, at least three feet, so myself, and Lt, Jacobson put on water rescue suits," said Lt. Thomas Quinton, Jr.

Officials say they were sitting on a pipe that runs the entire length of the tunnel in order to stay out of the water.

The boys said they were sitting in the tunnel for two hours.

Rescue crews put the boys in a boat and pulled them out to safety. Firefighters believe the boys entered the tunnel in Fairview, when their Sunday adventure in a heavy rainstorm turned into a dangerous trap.

Over in Livingston, there was another dramatic rescue. This time, two boys were riding their bikes along Canoe Brook when the heavy rainfall turned the normally calm brook into a powerful abductor.

Eyewitness News is told they were suddenly swept into the rising current - one was able to call his mother.

By the time help arrived, the boys were carried about 200 yards downstream. Officials report one was able to get out of the water, the other hanging onto a fence.

Thankfully boy boys are home tonight - shaken, but safe.

"We just saw some ambulances and fire trucks in back of the mason building across the street," said Ross Myers.

