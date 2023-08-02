Search underway for missing swimmer in Franklin Township, NJ

Shannon Sohn is live in News Copter 7 above the scene where first responders are actively searching for the missing swimmer.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An active search is underway for a missing swimmer in the Delaware and Raritan Canal in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

Law enforcement sources say a family went swimming in the water and one person never resurfaced.

NewsCopter 7 was over the water where police have set up their investigation.

Boats and divers could be seen in the water as responders searched for the missing swimmer.

Multiple towns are assisting in the search.

No further details have been released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

