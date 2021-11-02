New Jersey residents cast votes with new polling machines on Election Day

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) -- The biggest contest in the Garden State is the race for New Jersey governor, and people who turned out to vote were greeted by new polling machines."We're in the middle of -- it's like being in the third quarter of our fourth quarter football game," Governor Phil Murphy said."I feel great, we've executed our playbook over the last 22 months," Republican candidate for New Jersey governor Jack Ciattarelli said.The man who wants to remain governor and the man who wants to push him out are both claiming first downs across the state on Tuesday, in a last-minute run for votes."I'm proud of what we're running on, proud of the stuff we've done. We're not taking one vote for granted," Murphy said."And for those that did vote, I thank them for getting out the vote," Ciattarelli said.Voters are casting ballots on new machines. Eyewitness News caught up with some people coming out of the Civic Center polling place."Excellent. Really smooth. It's like using an ATM machine. It's terrific. It's all very digital, there's print outs. Totally different experience," Little Falls resident Faith Wozniak said."I don't think it's difficult. They explain it," Little Falls resident Kathy Andreano said.The early morning started with a minor problem with a machine in Little Falls."Paper got stuck, so I had to do a little mechanic work, we called the guy on the phone, he walked me through it and I fixed the machine," poll worker Barbara Brown said.Other problems were reported at some sights across the state, but Governor Murphy says he sees no need to extend voting hours over them."It is my understanding that they've been largely addressed, I'm going back to my official office after a couple stops with the mayor and do another check in there," he said.for more voting resources in New Jersey.----------