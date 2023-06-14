At least 2 people killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least two people were killed in a violent, multi-vehicle crash that unfolded on a busy street in New Jersey Tuesday night.

Three mangled cars were scattered along both sides of a block-long stretch of Raritan Avenue in Highland Park. It was horrific.

The collision was so violent, one car got tossed into a front yard, while two others were almost unrecognizable after the impact.

"It sounded like horror, like somebody's dead," Randy Romero said.

At least two people were killed, and several others were injured in the head-on collision on a stretch of road with a 35 mph speed limit where neighbors say people routinely drive much faster.

The scene was a nightmare, but neighbors say accidents are routine. They say they have talked to police and the city, and even rallied after a child was killed here a few years back.

