Historic Englewood, New Jersey home to be moved to new location

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- It is a piece of history that was saved from demolition - the Taylor Bliss home sat on the same piece of property for 147 years.

The land is owned by a local synagogue that wanted it torn down but then decided to work with the local historical society to move the house to a new location.

"People were very upset about it, because we're losing so many of our historic homes, and many people don't know we're losing them until they're gone," said Englewood City Council President Judith Maron.

The house was built by industrialists. The Bliss Family started what is now one of the country's largest banks.

"At one time it was called the Bedroom of Wall Street because of bankers and industrialists who lived here," said Englewood Historical Society Co-President Irmari Nacht.

The move is monumental and unique because the 1876 house is being cut into modulus for the move, which begins on Monday.

"We're going to cut it into five pieces, offload it with a crane, move the pieces and stack it back together," said mover Steven Hauck.

The Second Empire design is unique with its arched windows, tower, and sloping roof line. The top will take flight first, being lifted with the kind of care this historic home deserves.

"The craftsmanship is irreplaceable. The details in the roof, the work inside, and of course the porch. Nobody would try to duplicate it today," said David Maron.

There are less than five houses in the state similar in style to the Taylor Bliss house, but saving it has cost 350 thousand dollars. Much more will be needed, so the historical society seeks donations to turn it into a usable space for learning and study once the two-mile move is complete.

"Nothing touches this in scope and scale," said Charlotte Bennett Schoen.

