Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of New Jersey pet caretaker

Motorcyclist Josh Huayamave is being mourned as a devoted pet caretaker as the search intensifies for the hit-and-run driver who killed him. Toni Yates has the story.

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in New Jersey.

Police in Hudson County arrested a man for hitting and killing Josh Huayamave, 23.

Huayamave was hit on his motorcycle Friday night in North Bergen. He ran a dog walking and adventure business.

His family spoke out Monday and said he loved animals his whole life. He unofficially started his own pet-care business as a teenager and made it official back in January when with Golden Leash Pet Services.

The dogs' owners were loyal clients who loved him.

"Sometimes he would watch dogs for free, he would come over, he knew who needed help, he was always there for us," said North Bergen resident Mateo Grbic.

In a post on a GoFundMe page for the victim, one of his clients said Huayamave was patient, caring and devoted to the animals.

Friends set up memorials where his life was taken and at one of his favorite places: a North Bergen dog park. They also set up a GoFundMe to help handle arrangements.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating.

