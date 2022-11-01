Woman, young child injured in hit-and-run while trick-or-treating in New Jersey

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Somerset County are investigating a Halloween hit-and-run crash that left a woman and a boy who were out trick-or-treating seriously injured.
Officers received the call just before 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place.
The 21-year-old woman and the 7-year-old boy were both struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
Both were seriously injured and taken to an area trauma center, police said.
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gold or black sedan.
Police have asked anyone with video of the incident to contact the North Plainfield Detective Bureau at 908-769-2900.
