Woman, young child injured in hit-and-run while trick-or-treating in New Jersey

Police in Somerset County are investigating a Halloween hit-and-run accident that left woman and a boy seriously injured.

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Somerset County are investigating a Halloween hit-and-run crash that left a woman and a boy who were out trick-or-treating seriously injured.

Officers received the call just before 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place.

The 21-year-old woman and the 7-year-old boy were both struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Both were seriously injured and taken to an area trauma center, police said.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gold or black sedan.

Police have asked anyone with video of the incident to contact the North Plainfield Detective Bureau at 908-769-2900.

ALSO READ | Sexual assaults target women in Rutgers University community

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.