Home catches fire after series of lightning strikes in Rutherford area

The family was able to safely escape the fire.

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey home was badly damaged by fire after a series of lightning strikes hit the area.

The family was able to escape the second-alarm fire on Ridge Road in Rutherford.

The fire broke out sometime after 5 a.m. Monday.

A few firefighters and a police officer are being treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although authorities suspect lightning.

