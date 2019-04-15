Home catches fire after series of lightning strikes in Rutherford area

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey home was badly damaged by fire after a series of lightning strikes hit the area.The family was able to escape the second-alarm fire on Ridge Road in Rutherford.The fire broke out sometime after 5 a.m. Monday.A few firefighters and a police officer are being treated for minor smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation, although authorities suspect lightning.----------