2 volunteer fireman suffer non-life threatening injures in Passaic County home explosion

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- A house exploded while firefighters responded to a fire in New Jersey.

The fire broke out on Ramapo Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday in Pompton Lakes.

Two of the first responders were injured, but are expected to survive.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear and remains under investigation.

