Officials believe Norelis Mendoza, reported missing by her family last week, has been found dead in Bayonne.

Vigil held for woman who went missing, found dead in New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A vigil was held on Sunday for a mother from South Jersey who was murdered.

Hundreds gathered in Jersey City to remember Norelis Mendoza, 32.

Mendoza was found dead on the side of the road this past Wednesday.

Police have arrested Gregory Mallard, 35, and they say Mendoza was a victim of domestic violence - something those attending the vigil say cannot be tolerated.

Mendoza's family says she had previously gotten a restraining order against Mallard.

