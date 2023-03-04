  • Full Story
Funeral services held for New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour; murder remains unsolved

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, March 4, 2023 9:28PM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Funeral services were held on Saturday for the councilwoman from New Jersey whose murder remains unsolved.

Mourners filled the pews at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark where Eunice Dwumfour was an active member.

Dwumfour was shot to death last month while in her car outside her apartment in Perth Amboy.

She was in her first term as a councilwoman and was 30 years old.

