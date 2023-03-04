Funeral services held for New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour; murder remains unsolved

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Funeral services were held on Saturday for the councilwoman from New Jersey whose murder remains unsolved.

Mourners filled the pews at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark where Eunice Dwumfour was an active member.

Dwumfour was shot to death last month while in her car outside her apartment in Perth Amboy.

She was in her first term as a councilwoman and was 30 years old.

ALSO READ | Pennsylvania woman missing since 1992 found alive in Puerto Rico

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.