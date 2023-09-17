Final hearing on whether warehouse will be built on old Nabisco site in New Jersey

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Monday, a final hearing will be held on whether or not a warehouse will be built on the old Nabisco site in New Jersey.

The public will have one more chance to give their feedback during a meeting in Fair Lawn.

A company purchased the site with plans to build a 644-thousand-square-foot warehouse.

Some people in both Fair Lawn and Glen Rock are concerned about contamination when the Nabisco building is taken down.

A planned implosion was postponed and later canceled.

The site's new owner says it will come up with another way to demolish the building.

ALSO READ | Several cars struck by MTA bus, stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.