Final hearing on whether warehouse will be built on old Nabisco site in New Jersey

Eyewitness News
Sunday, September 17, 2023 9:31PM
FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Monday, a final hearing will be held on whether or not a warehouse will be built on the old Nabisco site in New Jersey.

The public will have one more chance to give their feedback during a meeting in Fair Lawn.

A company purchased the site with plans to build a 644-thousand-square-foot warehouse.

Some people in both Fair Lawn and Glen Rock are concerned about contamination when the Nabisco building is taken down.

A planned implosion was postponed and later canceled.

The site's new owner says it will come up with another way to demolish the building.

