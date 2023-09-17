Final hearing on whether warehouse will be built on old Nabisco site in New Jersey

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Monday, a final hearing will be held on whether or not a warehouse will be built on the old Nabisco site in New Jersey.
The public will have one more chance to give their feedback during a meeting in Fair Lawn.
A company purchased the site with plans to build a 644-thousand-square-foot warehouse.
Some people in both Fair Lawn and Glen Rock are concerned about contamination when the Nabisco building is taken down.
A planned implosion was postponed and later canceled.
The site's new owner says it will come up with another way to demolish the building.
ALSO READ | Several cars struck by MTA bus, stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.