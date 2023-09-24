Rowan University to offer free mental health crisis support services for students

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey's Rowan University is adding free mental health crisis support services this fall for students.
Experienced counselors will be available 24 hours a day on a telehealth program.
Rowan reports four student suicides since 2017 - all from a parking garage near campus.
Back in 2021, students rallied for better support services.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.
Find support for issues with mental health, drugs, or alcohol through the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
