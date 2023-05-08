It happened around 5 p.m. Monday near River Rd. in North Arlington. Shannon Sohn has the details.

Pickup truck crashes into side of house in New Jersey

NORTH ARLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after a pickup truck crashed into the side of a house in New Jersey.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday near River Road in North Arlington.

The truck was reportedly traveling south on River Road when it veered into the side of a house, hit the foundation of the home, and severely damaged the garage. No injuries were reported.

River Road is closed between Bergen and Lincoln Avenues.

An investigation is underway to see if homeowners can get back inside the house.

