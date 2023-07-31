The truck reportedly crashed with a car that is badly damaged around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Overturned fire truck shuts down road near Prudential Center in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire truck overturned in Newark near the Prudential Center.

The truck reportedly crashed with a car that is badly damaged around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Mulberry Street near the Prudential Center was closed following the accident.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Newark Police say the county prosecutor will be investigating the crash.

ALSO READ | City investigating 'unique' crane fire, collapse in Manhattan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.