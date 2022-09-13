New Jersey mulling return of paper bags for online grocery delivery services

An amendment would allow grocery delivery services to use paper bags or cardboard boxes for online orders

An amendment would allow grocery delivery services in New Jersey to use paper bags or cardboard boxes for online orders. Toni Yates has the story.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials in New Jersey are considering bringing back paper bags just months after a single-use bag ban took effect.

Right now, stores are barred from using any kind of bag, plastic or paper, if they are not reusable.

An amendment would allow grocery delivery services to use paper bags or cardboard boxes for online orders.

It comes after the state's department of environmental protection said it's aware that some businesses and customers have a surplus of reusable bags.

