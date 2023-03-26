Paterson, New Jersey pickle factory destroyed in fire

A pickle factory in Paterson was destroyed by a three-alarm fire.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pickle factory in New Jersey was destroyed in a three-alarm fire.

The building on Ellison Street in Paterson was home to a company called 'Pickle King.'

When firefighters arrived on the scene Saturday morning, they say flames were shooting through the roof.

There are two schools nearby but neither sustained any damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

