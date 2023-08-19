Video shows tense encounter between man, Toms River Police during custody exchange

Video shows a tense encounter between Toms River Police and a man during a custody exchange.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Video from the Toms River Police Department shows a tense exchange that got physical between officers and a man during a child custody exchange.

The video starts with officers trying to talk to the man, but he ignores their commands.

Officers then attempt to stop him from entering a home. The situation quickly escalates and police restrain him and take him to the ground.

Officers say the man in the video has an extensive history of violence.

The police chief says the video was posted in response to a social media video that he says spreads misinformation about the incident.

