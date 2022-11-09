3 critically injured, 2 others hurt in 2-car crash on Route 9 in New Jersey

The southbound lanes of Route 9 in New Jersey were closed for nearly eight hours following an early morning two-car crash that injured five people.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Spring Valley Road in Old Bridge.

Video from Newscopter 7 showed that both cars went off the road and one of them caught fire.

In all five people were hurt, three of them were critically injured.

All southbound lanes were closed following the accident and were finally reopened just after 10 a.m.

