JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire erupted at a scrap metal yard in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.
The flames broke out at the scrapyard on Linden Avenue in Jersey City, along the waterfront, around 4:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but the fire was raging out of control as crews tried to figure out how to get water on it.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Fire at New Jersey scrapyard sends plumes of black smoke into sky
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News