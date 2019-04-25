Fire at New Jersey scrapyard sends plumes of black smoke into sky

Newscopter 7 is over the scene of a large fire burning at a scrap metal yard in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire erupted at a scrap metal yard in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.

The flames broke out at the scrapyard on Linden Avenue in Jersey City, along the waterfront, around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the fire was raging out of control as crews tried to figure out how to get water on it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

