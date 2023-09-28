Sen. Menendez faces fellow senators in Washington, D.C.

The senator recently pled not guilty to federal bribery charges. Anthony Johnson reports from the nation's capital.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) -- One day after facing a federal judge on corruption and bribery charges, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez faced his fellow democratic senators in Washington D.C.

Many of his colleagues, including Cory Booker, who serves as New Jersey's junior senator and has worked alongside Menendez for nearly a decade, are calling for his resignation.

On Thursday, a closed-door luncheon was held with the party caucus in the Mansfield Room, providing a chance for the senator to hold onto those members who have not called on him to step down.

One of those members is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has not gone as far as asking Menendez to bow out of office.

On Thursday, Senator Bed Cardin of Maryland has been named as a replacement for the Menendez as the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As for legal proceedings, the New Jersey Senator and his wife, Nadine, who both pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, walked through a media circus after appearing in federal court in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

The couple has been accused of bribery for sharing secrets with a foreign government. Prosecutors allege Menendez took bribes of cash, gold bars, and a $60,000 Mercedes for his wife in exchange for sensitive information shared with the Egyptian government.

Two of his co-defendants are Egyptian Americans, the other is Hispanic. All have entered not guilty pleas.

