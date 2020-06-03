Serial tire slasher returns damaging dozens of vehicles in New Jersey

MANVILLE, New Jersey -- A tire slasher appears to be at it again in New Jersey, two years after his last spree when more than 150 cars were damaged.

Authorities in the Somerset County borough of Manville are investigating after approximately 42 tire slashings occurred and one car was set on fire early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a car fire in the area of North 8th Avenue just after 3:00 a.m.

Firefighters later arrived and extinguished the flames.

Detectives arrived to investigate and were advised of the tire slashings.

They believe they're looking for the same suspect who is responsible for damage done to hundreds of cars in the same area back in 2018.

