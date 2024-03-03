Man, woman critically injured in shooting near Newark high school

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man and a woman were critically injured in a shooting near a high school in Newark.

It happened Saturday evening just before 6 along Hillside Avenue just feet from Shabazz High School.

Evidence markers on the street indicate there was a hail of bullets. Police were also looking for evidence near a white sedan that had its door swung open and the window shattered.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital. There is no word on their ages.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

An aid and five children were also on the bus.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.