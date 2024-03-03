  • Watch Now
Man, woman critically injured in shooting near Newark high school

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 3, 2024 3:35AM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man and a woman were critically injured in a shooting near a high school in Newark.

It happened Saturday evening just before 6 along Hillside Avenue just feet from Shabazz High School.

Evidence markers on the street indicate there was a hail of bullets. Police were also looking for evidence near a white sedan that had its door swung open and the window shattered.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital. There is no word on their ages.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

