How much snow fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.These totals are reported via the National Weather Service. ...Fairfield County...Fairfield 3.5 in 1237 PM 02/18 PublicBridgeport Airport 3.4 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS ObsRedding 2.9 in 1230 PM 02/18 CocorahsStamford 2.9 in 1215 PM 02/18 Public...Middlesex County...Clinton 1.5 in 1246 PM 02/18 Public...Bergen County...Ridgewood 3.6 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterRidgefield 3.2 in 1247 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterEast Rutherford 2.8 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterNew Milford 2.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Essex County...Cedar Grove 3.3 in 1205 PM 02/18 PublicSouth Orange 1.6 in 1000 AM 02/18 Public...Hudson County...Harrison 3.1 in 0100 PM 02/18 CO-OP Observer...Hunterdon County...Whitehouse Station 4.0 in 1151 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterReadington Twp 2.8 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Mercer County...Trenton 8.0 in 1048 AM 02/18 PublicHamilton Square 8.0 in 1150 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterEast Windsor Twp 7.5 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter1 SE Robbinsville Twp. 6.7 in 0933 AM 02/18 Public2 W Yardville 6.0 in 0808 AM 02/18 PublicRobbinsville Twp. 6.0 in 0915 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterTrenton Mercer Airport 6.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterEwing 5.5 in 1247 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterHightstown 4.6 in 0700 AM 02/18 CO-OP ObserverHopewell 3.3 in 1130 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterPrinceton 3.0 in 1119 AM 02/18 PublicYardville 2.9 in 0723 AM 02/18 Public3 NW Pennington 2.8 in 1030 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Middlesex County...Manalapan Twp 7.5 in 1209 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterOld Bridge 5.3 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterCranbury 4.7 in 1213 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterMetuchen 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterSouth Plainfield 3.0 in 1113 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterCarteret 3.0 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterEdison 2.8 in 1119 AM 02/18 Public...Monmouth County...1 ESE Manalapan Township 7.5 in 1142 AM 02/18 PublicEatontown 7.0 in 1219 PM 02/18 PublicLincroft 6.5 in 1045 AM 02/18 PublicManalapan Township 5.1 in 1120 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 N Tinton Falls 5.0 in 0839 AM 02/18 Public1 NW Sea Bright 5.0 in 1019 AM 02/18 PublicFreehold 4.5 in 1100 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterAberdeen 4.0 in 1155 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterFreehold Twp 3.4 in 0913 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterHowell 2.3 in 1143 AM 02/18 PublicStrathmore 2.0 in 0900 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Morris County...2 NNE Brookside 3.8 in 1253 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterMarcella 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterLake Hopatcong 3.2 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterRandolph 3.0 in 1113 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Ocean County...Brick 3.2 in 1131 AM 02/18 PublicJackson 3.0 in 1221 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterPoint Pleasant 2.5 in 1136 AM 02/18 Public1 ESE Manahawkin 0.8 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Passaic County...Bloomingdale 3.4 in 1250 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Somerset County...Basking Ridge 4.0 in 1140 AM 02/18 PublicBranchburg Twp 3.8 in 1214 PM 02/18 PublicBridgewater 3.5 in 1136 AM 02/18 PublicWarren 3.5 in 1138 AM 02/18 Public1 ENE Warren 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterSomerville 3.1 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 NW Bridgewater 3.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 PublicManville 3.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Public3 NNW Bridgewater 2.9 in 1153 AM 02/18 Cocorahs...Sussex County...Byram 3.0 in 1146 AM 02/18 Public...Union County...Plainfield 3.8 in 1225 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterCranford 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterNewark Airport 3.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS ObsElizabeth 3.4 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterLinden 3.0 in 1230 PM 02/18 Amateur RadioMountainside 2.7 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public1 WSW Springfield 1.5 in 1032 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterSummit 1.0 in 1040 AM 02/18 Public...Warren County...Stewartsville 3.6 in 1145 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterHackettstown 3.5 in 1159 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterBlairstown 2.5 in 1234 PM 02/18 Cocorahs...Bronx County...East Tremont 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Amateur Radio...Kings County...1 WNW Crown Heights 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter3 SE Flatbush 2.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Emergency Mngr2 W Flatbush 2.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 PublicBay Ridge 1.0 in 0802 AM 02/18 Public...Nassau County...Levittown 3.0 in 1210 PM 02/18 PublicSyosset 2.9 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterNew Hyde Park 2.7 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterWest Hempstead 2.5 in 1209 PM 02/18 PublicCarle Place 2.3 in 1215 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeEast Williston 2.0 in 1115 AM 02/18 Public2 WSW North Wantagh 1.5 in 1045 AM 02/18 Fire Dept/RescueSeaford 1.4 in 1040 AM 02/18 Public...New York County...1 N Battery Park 4.0 in 1150 AM 02/18 PublicCentral Park 3.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs1 N New York 2.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 CocorahsWashington Heights 2.5 in 1058 AM 02/18 Public...Queens County...Whitestone 3.5 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter1 WSW Elmhurst 3.4 in 1200 PM 02/18 PublicBayside 3.1 in 1151 AM 02/18 PublicNYC/JFK 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS ObsNYC/La Guardia 2.6 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS ObsFlushing 2.0 in 1132 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterAstoria 1.6 in 1258 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeJamaica 1.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Richmond County...1 ESE Annadale 2.8 in 1100 AM 02/18 PublicWesterleigh 2.6 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public...Rockland County...Chestnut Ridge 1.2 in 1030 AM 02/18 Public...Suffolk County...2 S Deer Park 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Public1 WNW Babylon 3.3 in 1145 AM 02/18 PublicStony Brook 3.1 in 0100 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeBabylon 3.0 in 0115 PM 02/18 Public2 ESE Kings Park 2.7 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterFarmingville 2.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeUpton 2.4 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS ObsIslip Airport 2.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS ObsBay Shore 2.2 in 1239 PM 02/18 NWS Employee1 NW Lindenhurst 1.5 in 0950 AM 02/18 Public...Westchester County...3 NNW Goldens Bridge 3.0 in 1240 PM 02/18 PublicCroton-on-Hudson 3.0 in 1218 PM 02/18 Public----------