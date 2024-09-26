Hurricane Helene Tracker: Remnants could bring showers to NYC, Tri-State this weekend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fast-moving Hurricane Helene was advancing Thursday across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, threatening a "catastrophic" storm surge in northwestern parts of the state as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said.

Helene was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday morning.

Landfall is expected by evening. The governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia have all declared emergencies in their states.

After Helene makes landfall, the Eyewitness News AccuWeather Team says the storm will head north and west stalling out around the Tennessee and Ohio River Valley.

Some of the moisture will make its way east sparking a chance for some showers in our area over the weekend.

Areas south and east of New York City will have a better chance of seeing moisture on Saturday into Sunday.

Check the latest forecast from Eyewitness News and AccuWeather for updates on Helene by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Isaac formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to strengthen as it moves eastward, possibly becoming a hurricane by the end of the week, forecasters said. Isaac was about 690 miles (1,115 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was moving east at about 12 mph (19 kph).

