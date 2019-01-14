NJ high school teacher, basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting teenager

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teacher and basketball coach at a New Jersey high school is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says 53-year-old William O'Neill was arrested Sunday night.

The victim, who is between the ages of 13 and 16, alleged that O'Neill began the sexual abuse in the summer of 2018 and continued until its disclosure Jan. 12.

O'Neill is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He works for the Jackson Township Board of Education as a teacher and is a basketball coach at Jackson Memorial High School.

O'Neill is in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

