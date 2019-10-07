New Jersey teacher, water polo coach accused of groping sleeping students

LAWRENCEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 23-year-old teacher and water polo coach at a private school in New Jersey is accused of entering the dorm rooms of and groping two male students while they slept.Authorities say Dominic Brown was a second-year fellow at the Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville and is charged with two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.The complaint alleges that Brown entered the dorm rooms of two teenage boys early Saturday morning and inappropriately touched them while they were sleeping.The victims contacted campus public safety and, subsequently, the Lawrence Township Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office were notified.Brown is being held in the Mercer County Correction Center.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information on the case as urged to contact Detective Alicia Bergondo of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at (609) 989-6568.Head Master Steve Murray sent the following letter to the Lawrenceville School community on October 5:----------