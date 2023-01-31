Police report rash of overnight catalytic converter thefts in Teaneck

Teaneck Police said that a total of 12 catalytic converter thefts were reported in town, all of them happening during the overnight hours. Anthony Johnson has the story.

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have an urgent warning for residents in Teaneck, New Jersey, after a string of catalytic converter thefts were reported on Tuesday.

Teaneck Police said that a total of 12 thefts were reported, all of them happening during the overnight hours.

The first theft happened jut before 3:30 a.m. on Wyndham Road, where a resident said they heard the sound of a saw being used outside their house.

The person who called the police said they saw a vehicle leaving the area, westbound on Wyndham Road.

RELATED | Long Island authorities discover haul of stolen catalytic converters, plus millions in cash

Police responded and found that a catalytic converter was cut off from a vehicle.

Minutes later, officers responded to an address on Suffern Road to another report of a stolen catalytic converter.

A witness described the suspected vehicle as a dark-colored sport SUV that was last seen heading westbound towards River Road.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Police said that as the morning progressed, more residents began report the discovery of additional stolen catalytic converters.

Those thefts were reported on the following streets: River Road Municipal Parking Lot, on Churchill Road, Edgewood Road, Beverly Road, Cornwall Avenue, Winthrop Road, Ester Avenue, Briarcliff Road, Ogden Avenue, and Taft Road.

Here are the vehicles police say were targeted:

1 Honda Pilot 2003

5 Honda Accords 2003, 2005, 2006, 2006, 2007

4 Honda CRVs all 2006

1 Honda Odyssey 2000

1 Mitsubishi Outlander 2022

Teaneck Police are investigating the thefts.

Anyone with information about this or other investigations is urged to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600, or Crime Stoppers. Tips can be made anonymously on the group's website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.