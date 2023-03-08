New Jersey teen battling cancer gets accepted into college of her dreams

A Camden County teen gets accepted into the college of her dreams while receiving chemotherapy.

NEW JERSEY -- It's the time of year when high school students are opening up much-anticipated college acceptance letters to see if they got into the college of their dreams.

One of those special moments played out somewhere unexpected: in an oncology patient's room at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

A New Jersey family recorded an emotional video, where we see a local teenager's victory and perseverance.

Michaela Bogon is a senior at Collingswood High School. The 17-year-old was undergoing chemotherapy when she opened the email from her first choice school, Virginia Tech.

"We just found out in December that she had a tumor in her upper arm, osteosarcoma," said Jacquelyn Harter, Bogon's mom. "She started treatment pretty quickly at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia."

"It's put a damper on her senior year, but she's just got an amazing spirit," she said. "She's a positive kid. I'm amazed by her every day."

Harter also said there wasn't a dry eye in the room when Bogon opened that email.

Bogon hopes that her triumph inspires others.

"When people watch it, I hope they realize that even if you're going through something, there are always positive things to look forward to," she said. "There are always better things that can come."

Bogon will study aerospace engineering at Virginia Tech.

Ironically, she was watching the Virginia Tech softball game when the email came through. Harter said it's a sport that Bogon loves, but sadly, can no longer play due to her condition.

Bogon is scheduled for surgery this Friday to remove the tumor and reconstruct her upper arm.

