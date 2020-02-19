NJ Transit bus driver arrested, charged with vehicular homicide in death of man from Newark: officials

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey Transit bus driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after she struck a man in Newark on New Year's Eve, officials say.According to authorities, Fayola Howard, 34, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving an injured person.Officials say Howard was attempting to board a plane at Newark Airport at the time of her arrest.The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 31, 2019, when Howard allegedly struck Kevin Thomas, 55, while operating an NJ Transit bus.A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was dragged by the bus, which was headed southbound on Sanford Avenue toward Mt. Vernon Place in Newark.Thomas later died from his injuries on Jan. 6.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------