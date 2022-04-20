Fire engulfs several NJ Transit buses in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several NJ Transit buses were engulfed in flames while sitting in a parking lot in North Bergen Wednesday afternoon.A total of seven buses were sitting in the parking lot on 18th Street and Tonnelle Avenue.News Coper 7 was live over the scene which showed at least six of the buses engulfed in flames.North Bergen Police said the fire and rescue department is on the scene and working to put out the fire.So far, no injuries have been reported.Officials say to expect heavy traffic delays in the area.----------