New Jersey Transit announces 'early getaway' service for Thanksgiving holiday

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit is adding additional service this Thanksgiving weekend, hoping to take some of the stress out of travel.

"Early getaway" service will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m., meaning extra trains and buses will be running.

Also starting Wednesday will be the family super saver, which allows two children 11 years old and younger to travel free with a fare-paying adult.

On Thanksgiving day, there will be extra trains and buses in the morning and early afternoon for anyone heading to and from the parade.

On Friday, there will be extra buses running to shopping centers all over New Jersey.

